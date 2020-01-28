Ronald Edward Zell

Ronald Edward Zell, age 77, of Pulaski, Va., and formerly of Washington D.C., died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Carrington Place in Wytheville, Va.

He was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Washington D.C., to the late Thelma Hodjkins Zell and Francis Russell Zell. He was a retired diesel mechanic for Metro Transit in the Metropolitan D.C. area. Ron was a devout Christian and member of Faith Bible Church in Pulaski.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Joanne Honaker Zell, and a sister, Barbara Haynes.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Leeson Zell; a brother, Daniel Francis Zell, and his wife, Patricia, of Prince Georges County, Md.; sister, Claudia Gault of Alexandria, Va., and many nieces, nephews and a loving and caring church family.

Funeral services are Thursday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m., at Faith Bible Church, with the Rev. Jim Linkous officiating. Interment follows in Shiloh Cemetery. Visiting is Thursday, 1-2 p.m., at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 28, 2020.

Comments

comments