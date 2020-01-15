Rock Solid Rally for Second Amendment in Wytheville set

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

In light of the controversy surrounding the passage of several bills designed to restrict possession and use of firearms in the state of Virginia, the Virginia Citizen Defense League is staging a Lobby Day Monday, Jan. 20, at the General Assembly Building in Richmond.

The purpose of this gathering is to protest the unprecedented number of bills set to pass in the General Assembly, which many regard as infringing on the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Though Lobby Day is scheduled on the Monday of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, many citizens in other parts of the Commonwealth, like Pulaski, will not be able to make their voices heard in Richmond because of obligations that won’t allow them to travel such a long distance.

It is for this reason that the Rock Solid Rally for the Second Amendment, which has the same goal as the Lobby Day in Richmond, was scheduled to take place 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the parking lot of Rural King on East Main Street in Wytheville.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2020.

