Richard Dale McCroskey

Richard Dale McCroskey, age 57, of Dublin, Va., passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born Jan. 20, 1962, in Pearisburg, Va., he was the son of Carol Jean Quesenberry Thorne and the late Richard Arlen McCroskey. His wife, Beverly McCroskey, and stepfather, Mack Thorne, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Jean Quesenberry Thorne of Salem, Va.; son, Ricky and Mandy McCroskey of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Dylan, Logan and Wyatt McCroskey; brothers, Michael David McCroskey of Giles County, Va., and Mark McCroskey of Pulaski, Va.; sisters, Shannon and Michael Altizer of Pulaski, Va., and Laura and Kayla Mitchell-McCroskey of Moneta, Va.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 2, 2020.

Comments

comments