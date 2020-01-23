Restorative Justice, petition considered at school board meeting

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board began their most recent meeting with a reorganization session wherein Timmy Hurst was elected as the new chairman of the board and Beckie Cox was elected as the board’s vice chair.

At the beginning of the meeting, members of the Pulaski County Public School’s First Tech Challenge Team gave a demonstration featuring a robot that the students assembled and programmed. Six middle school students unveiled a wheeled robot with a small hoist and showed the board how their contraption was able to pick up and load a box placed in the floor.

Six seniors, who are also part of the Tech Challenge Team, displayed their slightly bigger robot to the board. Both teams competed in a tech competition and won awards for their performance.

Surprisingly, Volvo Truck plant manager Franky Marchand attended this particular school board meeting to lend his support to the PCPS tech team.

“This is awesome,” said Marchand. “This is a sport … a sport of the mind and there’s a job at the end of this for every one of them.”

Dublin Elementary School Principal Elizabeth Webb and Assistant Principal Cassie Puckett gave a presentation about the goings on in their school. Board members were shown pictures of students performing various scholastic activities. They also introduced members of the DES student council and described their various duties.

School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers then began a lengthy explanation about the goals and methods for the school system’s newly implemented Restorative Justice program.

He began by saying that officials from the Virginia Department of Education expressed concern about the disparity in the percentage of disciplinary referrals and suspensions for African American students and students with a disability (SWD). This disparity and the potential loss in state funding that could result from the continued disparity, prompted the school system to implement a discipline system based on Restorative Practices.

According to Siers, “Restorative Practices (RP) is a philosophical framework for school culture based on the beliefs that everyone is connected and that each person has worth. When applied to school discipline, RP involves assigning consequences, while teaching students about personal accountability and the importance of repairing any harm caused by their behavior.”

Siers presented a series of charts comparing the number referrals and suspensions in all schools between the Fall of 2018 and the Fall of 2019. The statistics were divided in three categories: elementary, middle and high school.

In all three categories suspensions of African American and SWD students were markedly decreased. Total suspensions in PCHS were down a whopping 84% from last year and down by more than half in the middle schools. Suspensions increased in Pulaski County Elementary schools and this, it was said, was primarily due to a particularly unruly class of kindergartners at Dublin Elementary School.

The statistics for PCHS were particularly striking with suspensions for African Americans down by 87% and suspensions for SWD students down by 78%. According to the stats, the number of repeat offenders has also decreased significantly under restorative practices.

Are the kids behaving better this year?

Feedback from the high school faculty showed that many teachers felt that they were being discouraged from making referrals for bad behavior and that many behavior issues remained unaddressed.

Raaj Aggarwal, the PCHS representative on the school board, said that teachers hesitate to give referrals for bad behavior because they know the ill-behaved students won’t get suspended anyway.

To address some of these concerns, the school administration has formed a Restorative Practice Advisory Team which will meet Thursday, Feb. 6. The Advisory Team will discuss common concerns and review teacher feedback from the first semester. This team will also visit school divisions that are further along in implementing this program, so that they can meet with teachers in those schools.

Sometime in March or April, the school system will hold a community information night to discuss the Restorative Justice process and receive feedback from parents on this somewhat controversial program.

After this, the school board heard some feedback from the PCHS student body.

Vice President of the PCHS Student Council, Jaelyn Szerokman, read a formal request asking that former PCHS principal Mike Grimm be present at their graduation, so that he could shake their hands after receiving their diploma. The students in favor of this also request that Grim deliver one final speech to the student body at the graduation ceremony. Szerokman stated that a petition requesting Grim’s presence had been signed by 1,019 PCHS students.

When asked about this, Superintendent Siers said that he would consider the request and talk to board members about the matter.

As anyone can see from Lee Highway, work on the new Pulaski County middle school is progressing rapidly. Metal wall panels have been placed on the exterior and roofing for two of the three student wings has now been completed. Workers are also currently installing ductwork in the class wings. Masons are installing brickwork on both the interior and exterior of the building and drywall installation is also ongoing.

Heavy duty concrete pavement has now been placed at the new school’s loading dock, which should further aid in allowing the general contractor to meet the July 2020 completion date for the school.

As far as Dublin Middle School and Pulaski Middle School are concerned, tentative plans to sell the property are underway, though PCPS Operations Director Jess Shull asked the board to consider keeping several structures on both properties in the school system’s possession.

Shull requested that the school system keep three small building on the edge of the Pulaski Middle School campus, as well as the school’s lower parking lot. He also requested that he school system consider maintaining ownership of the agriculture buildings at the edge of the Dublin Middle School campus. Shull said that the school system will require these buildings to use for storage and maintenance operations and stressed the importance of fueling stations at both sites, which are used by both the school system and county vehicles.

Board members agreed to consider Shull’s suggestion.

Chris Stafford, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Business Operations, gave the board a detailed analysis of state revenues that would benefit PCPS should the governor’s introduced budget becomes law.

According to Stafford’s analysis, if the number of students in the school system remains relatively unchanged and if the governor’s introduced budget becomes law, the school system could receive an additional $1.5 million from the state in the 2021 school year.

A public hearing on the upcoming PCPS budget is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11, beginning at 5 p.m.

Anna Pratt, a fifth grader in Dublin Elementary School recited the Pledge of Allegiance and was given a Good Citizenship award for her efforts. Anna Slate, a paraprofessional at DES, was then recognized as the Employee of the Month. Subsequently, DES school counselor Lauren David was recognized as Teacher of the Month. Gage Mannon was awarded the Senior of the Month but was not present to accept this honor.

Written by: Editor on January 23, 2020.

Comments

comments