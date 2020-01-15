Pulaski County 4-H Teens In Action!

Each of these young folks made a delicious pot of chili which were judged on appearance/color, aroma, consistency, taste and after-taste. Let’s just say all the chilies were delicious and scores were close. Perhaps you’ll want to participate in the next competition, 4-H Dessert Wars, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020? Seen here are the Chili Cook-Off participants. They are (from left) Kailee Simmers – Participation Award, Carter Simmers – People’s Choice Award and third place, Destiny Moran – first Place, and Sydney Farley – second place.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2020.

