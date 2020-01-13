‘Pocket Park’ needs naming

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski on Main, in partnership with the Town of Pulaski, has issued a call for entries to help name the proposed pocket park which will be located in a vacant lot across from the historic Pulaski County Courthouse on West Main Street.

Funds for turning this space into a small green area/park will be taken from the upcoming Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which will also be used to improve the facades of 15 buildings on West Main between Washington and Jefferson Avenues.

Entry forms to submit potential names for this pocket park can be requested by calling Pulaski On Main at (540) 440-8773 or by emailing pulaskionmain@gmail.com.

“We are excited to open up this competition to our residents and hope that people will take the opportunity to become involved,” said Nichole Hair, Deputy Town Manager of Pulaski. “The improvements on West Main Street are another example of Pulaski’s ongoing revitalization, which involves public and private partners collaborating on multiple initiatives. Sometimes progress takes a while, but we are delighted to know that renovations on various buildings along Main Street and in this new public space will be underway soon.”

Along with refurbishing 15 facades along West Main Street, the CDBG project is set to upgrade crosswalks, create a walkway along Peak Creek, as well as creating this small park, which is envisioned as being a gathering place in downtown Pulaski. The $698,846 CDBG is being matched by private and public funds for total improvements of $1.3 million.

All entries to name the pocket park are due no later than midnight Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Entry forms to name the park can also be picked up in person at the Pulaski on Main office at 83 West Main Street Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Forms are also available at the Pulaski Library. Those interested in naming the pocket park may also submit their suggestions at https://forms.gle/YCSBvSyEMgGNeTC8.

Anyone living in Pulaski County is invited to participate in the naming process and multiple entries from individuals are welcome.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2020.

