PCHS students attend Cybersecurity Camp at RU

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Several Pulaski County High School students who are enrolled in an advanced level Cybersecurity program attended a Cybersecurity Camp this week hosted by Radford University.

The Cybersecurity class is part of the high school’s Career Technical Education (CTE) program and is taught by Bunchy Compton, who began the course at PCHS three years ago. Cybersecurity students learn to write computer code, program robots and build circuits among other activities.

The nine students participating in the RU Advanced Cybersecurity Camp spent much of their time writing computer code, so that their robots, which resemble remote control model cars, can make use of various electronic sensors. The robots come in a kit and using computer code, the cyber campers program their robots to use infrared sensors to help them avoid obstacles. Students can also tell their rolling robots which direction to turn and as well as enabling other capabilities through their coding.

All of these students attended a Cybersecurity Camp back in May and so this cyber camp was more advanced. The Cybersecurity Camp is the brainchild of Radford Professor Jeff Pittges, who teaches computer programming at Radford University.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 20, 2020.

Comments

comments