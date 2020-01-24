One dies in crash with school bus

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RURAL RETREAT — The driver of a passenger vehicle died Friday after colliding with a Wythe County school bus in Rural Retreat.

According to Virginia State Police, there were no school children on the bus when the crash occurred in the 5700 block of West Lee Highway (Route 11) around 2:21 p.m.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene, police said. The bus driver was not injured, but the driver’s adult assistant was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Identities were unavailable at press time Friday evening. The crash remains under investigation.

