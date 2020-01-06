Oleta Kathryn Coulson

Oleta Kathryn Coulson, 81, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Born April 4, 1938, Oleta was a daughter of the late William Gatewood and Ollie Fowler Coulson. In addition to her parents, Oleta was preceded in death by her brother, William Coulson Jr., and her sister, Lillian Thomas.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Sidney Coulson and wife, Eleanor of Dublin, Va.; two sisters, Lois Gay Coulson of Pulaski, Va., and Donna Coulson of Texas; brother-in-law, Lowell Thomas of Max Meadows, Va.; special niece, Anita Figge of Max Meadows, Va., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service is being held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va., with Elder Ron Bowman officiating. The family is receiving friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment is scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va., is serving the Coulson family.

January 6, 2020.

