Northam announces new logistics operation in Pulaski County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that The Patton Logistics Group will invest $12 million to establish a new logistics and warehousing operation in the New River Valley Commerce Park in Pulaski County.

Patton provides integrated supply chain solutions for clients throughout the United States and Canada. The facility will also serve as a hub for motor carrier freight services to reach major clients in Eastern United States markets. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 33 new jobs.

“The Patton Logistics Group is a significant addition to Pulaski County’s New River Valley Commerce Park,” said Governor Northam. “This project will bring 33 new jobs and strengthen Virginia’s supply chain management sector. We are confident that the region’s top-notch workforce and access to expanding markets along I-81 and I-77 will help the company serve its growing client list.”

The Patton Logistics Group is comprised of three separate organizations employing 560 people throughout the United States. Watsontown Trucking Company is a family-owned and -operated asset-based motor carrier founded in 1941. They operate a fleet of 400 trucks and 1,150 trailers with a workforce of 475. Patton Logistics, LLC was organized in 2013 as an affiliated entity of Watsontown Trucking Company to provide transportation brokerage and third-party logistics services for its expanding customer base. Patton Warehousing, LLC was formed in 2015 and currently manages 1.6 million square feet of warehouse space in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New Jersey. The Patton Logistics Group management team has over 150 years of combined transportation and logistics knowledge and can provide integrated supply chain solutions ranging from motor carrier transportation, warehousing, distribution services, logistics, and brokerage sourcing. Watsontown Trucking Company has received numerous service and safety awards from clients and business partners.

“Virginia’s unparalleled transportation infrastructure and access to domestic and global markets continue to attract high-caliber retail supply chain companies like The Patton Logistics Group,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With interstate access and a cross-dock terminal located nearby, Pulaski County’s proximity to population clusters and easily navigable logistics options played a role in the company’s decision to expand its operations in Virginia. The New River Valley location will enable Patton Logistics to serve major nearby clients and grow its presence in Eastern United States markets, and we thank Patton for its significant investment.”

“Over the past several years we have developed a motor carrier transportation and logistics presence in Southwest Virginia and throughout the Southeastern United States,” said Steve Patton, President of Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics, LLC. “We chose to further expand in Dublin, Virginia, for several reasons: first, this location provides access to a superior workforce that is dedicated to help us develop a reliable logistics system for our clients. Also, the close proximity to the interstate highway system gives us the ability to provide daily service to population centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Tennessee. Finally, Southwest Virginia is home to two of our largest clients and having a location near them will only enhance our ability to serve their logistics needs in the future.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County, Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority (VFRIFA), and Onward New River Valley to secure this project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pulaski County with the project. Patton Logistics is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Our economic development team worked hard to compete for and secure Patton Logistics’ site location decision, and we are delighted to welcome them as the newest member of our business community,” said Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Joseph Guthrie. “Even better, since they are a highly capable 3PL resource, they will further support Pulaski County’s diverse advanced manufacturing sector. This announcement is a great way to begin 2020 as it continues the success the county has had recently in economic development, bringing Pulaski County’s new capital investment totals to nearly $475 million and more than 1,460 new jobs created in the past three years.”

“VFRIFA is excited to welcome Patton Logistics Group as the latest business to locate in the 1,000-acre NRV Commerce Park,” said VFRIFA Board Chair Mary Biggs. “This amazing project would not have been possible without the support from the 11 localities that make up VFRIFA: the counties of Bland, Craig, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Roanoke; cities of Radford and Roanoke; and the towns of Dublin, Pearisburg, and Pulaski. In addition, financial assistance from the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority and an ARC Grant administered by Virginia DHCD helped make this project a reality.”

“It’s good to see Pulaski County beginning a new decade with a continued growing economy,” said Delegate Nick Rush. “The addition of Patton Logistics will provide a double benefit to the New River Valley with expanded commerce and capital. We look forward to welcoming the Group to Southwest Virginia with our strong support and best wishes for success.”

Written by: Editor on January 21, 2020.

Comments

comments