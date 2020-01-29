Newly elected supervisors attend first regular meeting

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The first regular meeting for three of the five newly elected Pulaski County Board of Supervisors occurred Monday, Jan. 27, with chairman of the Board Joe Guthrie presiding. The new board members all expressed their enthusiasm about their new positions, as well as a willingness to learn more about their responsibilities as their tenures progress.

The meeting began with a public hearing dealing with a right of way request, which would allow Appalachian Power to lay a power line on the property of the county’s animal shelter in Dublin. This was granted, as no one spoke in opposition to this request.

For the public comment part of the agenda, a woman living on Highland Road told the board about issues with her noisy and hostile neighbors, who she suspected are drug dealers. The board agreed to make law enforcement aware of the problem.

A representative of VDOT told board members that bridge construction on Route 100, where it crosses Route 11 and the bridge crossing Peak Creek on Old Route 100, should be completed at some point this year. Work on the Interstate 81 bridge crossing the New River is also scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020 but work on that project is behind schedule.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 29, 2020.

Comments

comments