By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce held their annual breakfast event the first Monday of 2020 at the Pulaski County Visitors Center in Dublin. This year’s newly elected PCCC President, Sheila Smith, addressed the well-attended breakfast to inform members about upcoming programs and events.

Smith talked about ongoing programs such as the monthly Pulaski Encouraging Progress meetings, where leaders from local government, commissions and the school system talk about the latest developments in their respective fields.

Other regular meetings include Tuesday Topics on Live on Facebook, Inspiring Pulaski County Women meetings which will now be held on a quarterly basis. Smith talked enthusiastically about the Young Professionals program led by Shay Dunnigan, which emphasizes leadership for up and coming Pulaski County businessmen and women.

