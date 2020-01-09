National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.)

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, is the day the country recognizes National Law Enforcement Day (L.E.A.D.). Our law enforcement officers serve our communities by observing, protecting, enforcing laws and reacting to emergencies in and around our community.

Law enforcement officers face difficult and at times terrifying situations on a regular basis as they serve our communities and keep them safe. During 2019 there were 134 total line of duty deaths in the law enforcement community. Some died by gunfire, some due to assault, others by vehicular accidents or assaults during the course of their duties.

Since 1776, there have been 23,988 known line of duty deaths in America. There have been 517 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Not all duties for law enforcement involve dangerous situations, however. Law enforcement officers serve as ambassadors for the areas they serve. At times they serve as educators, teaching citizens valuable lessons about the many facets of law enforcement. They teach about drug abuse, traffic safety and emergency situations at local schools. They work with our school system to provide a safer environment for our students.

The Southwest Times would like to recognize and thank all of our local, state and national law enforcement officers for their dedication and service.

Written by: Editor on January 9, 2020.

