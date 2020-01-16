Nancy Gray Dalton

Nancy Gray Dalton, of Dublin, Va., passed away Jan. 13, 2020, after a prolonged illness at McLeod-Seacoast Hospital in Little River, S.C.

Nancy was born in Pulaski, Va., Jan. 25, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Estelle Mae Mabe Gray and Julius Peyton Gray. She was the wife of Donald Nelson Dalton, who passed away March 6, 2011.

Nancy is survived by her son, Ronald Dalton and family of Seattle, Wash., and daughters, Angela Collins and family of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Annette Holcombe and family of Florence, S.C.

Nancy retired from RDAISA under the Department of the Army after 35 years and later enjoyed traveling, Claytor Lake and her family.

Visitation is Sunday, Jan. 19, 1-2 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Seagle Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

