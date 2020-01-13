Motorist jailed for leaving child behind

A Tennessee woman is being held on a charge of reckless care of a child after leaving her 8-year-old son at a Pulaski County business while traveling through the area Jan. 5.

Zsavier Monfereya Thiruvengadam, 35, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. She was arrested Tuesday on the Class 6 felony, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to jail records.

Thiruvengadam was headed back to Tennessee last Sunday after leaving an Augusta County hotel. She stopped at a convenience store at the I-81 Claytor Lake exit to use the bathroom and then continued on her way.

According to a report in the Augusta Free Press in Augusta County, Thiruvengadam contacted a Virginia State trooper off Exit 24 in Washington County at 4:19 p.m. to report having last seen her son when they left the hotel.

