Mom to pull 3 months for neglect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin woman received the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for neglect of her three children, but she’ll serve only a fraction of the sentence.

Jennifer Lyn Bise, 36, pleaded guilty in October to three counts of child abuse and neglect in exchange for three other identical charges being dismissed. The plea was a bare plea, meaning the agreement did not set forth a recommended sentence.

After considering a background report on Bise, Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch sentenced her Wednesday afternoon to the maximum of five years on each count. All but three months was suspended. She will be placed on five years of probation upon release from custody.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2020.

