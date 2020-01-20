Meth seized in Carroll traffic stop

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WOODLAWN — Carroll County authorities say they made one arrest and seized more than $2,500 worth of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Woodlawn.

The drugs were found around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 12 when deputies stopped a vehicle on Route 58 that allegedly was being driven recklessly by 35-year-old Vicky Louise Hunley, said Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp. He noted Hunley was arrested when officers learned she allegedly was wanted on a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive warrant.

Kemp says a search of the vehicle turned up “a large amount” of crystal meth having a street value in excess of $2,500, digital scales, baggies and U.S. currency.

Hunley is charged with possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; reckless driving, and driving with a restricted license. She is being held without bond pending arraignment.

