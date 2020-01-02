Mavis Adelene Winsett Newman

Mavis Adelene Winsett Newman, 90, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the caring and loving community of the Kroontje Healthcare Center, Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg, Va.

She was born in Woodlawn, Va., May 19, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Jason W. and Sally Lawson Winsett of Shorts Creek, Va. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gilmer Bane Newman, and sisters, Geneva Hanks and Levella Horton.

Mrs. Newman was a lifetime and faithful member of Memorial Baptist Church (Peppers Ferry Road at Orchard Road), Pulaski, Va. She was also a longstanding member of the Eastern Star in Pulaski, Va., and a retiree of Appalachian Power Co.

Surviving are her sister, Rhee Saunders, Willis, Va.; nine nieces and nephews, and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m., from Memorial Baptist Church, Pulaski, Va. A graveside service followed at Highland Memory Gardens, where she was laid to rest by her husband’s side. Visitation was at the church Tuesday, Dec. 31, where the family received friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

