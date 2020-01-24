Marvin Elmore Minter

March 7, 1953-Jan. 24, 2020

Marvin Elmore Minter, 66, of Salem, Va., formerly of Radford, Va., passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Maggie Minter.

Survivors include his children, Carlotta Nicole Minter Stokes, Michael Keith Minter, Elizabeth Jean McGowan and Nicholas Sinclair; sisters, Carlotta (Michael) Lewis, Kathleen Goode, Jennifer Saunders and Julia Minter Scott; brothers, Anthony (Bertha) Minter, and Donald Minter,; and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Memorial services begin at 1 p.m.

The Minter family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

