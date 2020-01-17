Martha Louise Rice-Shelton

Martha Louise Rice-Shelton passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the age of 74.

She was born Oct. 19, 1945 in Radford, Va., to Raymond Randall Rice and Virginia Dare (Wallner) Rice.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Regan Virginia Shelton of Pulaski, Va.; her sisters, Suzanne (Suzi) Mott and Roberta (Bobbi) and brother-in-law, John Sullivan; brother, Raymond (Crunch) R. Rice Jr., as well as her nephews, Sean (Laura) Sullivan, Thomas Allen Mott, and niece, Molly (Michael) Reeves. She is also survived by her cherished animals, some of which are highly irritating.

Martha grew up in Pulaski, Va., graduated from Pulaski High School in 1964, and married her high school sweetheart, Stephen R. “Johnny” Shelton in 1968. Though their marriage didn’t last, it did result in a human child who has more or less successfully accepted her canine and feline siblings.

Martha graduated from Radford University and attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She worked as an English teacher and educator in Wythe and Pulaski counties, at New River Community College, and retired from Fairfax County, Va., School System in 2003.

She loved the English language and was particularly fluent in profanity. Her sense of humor was dry, a little wicked, and she liked to laugh, especially about herself. She loved nature, working in her yard, and casually destroying lawn equipment. Sometimes she accomplished all three at once.

Martha was a sweet, smart, irreverent, and well-loved woman and a gathering in celebration of her life is being held Saturday, Jan. 18, 3-5 p.m., at Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall. The family is holding a private memorial ceremony at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Humane Society of Pulaski County, 80 Dublin Park Road, (540) 674-0089.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

