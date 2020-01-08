Man struck by vehicle, surgeon charged

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

A Christiansburg man was struck by a vehicle Saturday, resulting in DUI charges against a local surgeon.

Stuart Hal Goldstein, 56, of Radford, has been charged with driving under the influence by Christiansburg Police after his 2013 Audi allegedly struck Clarence Michael Hutchinson, 51, of Christiansburg. The incident occurred on North Franklin Street, near Christiansburg Walmart, at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday.

Hutchinson was transported by Christiansburg Rescue to LewisGale Hospita-Montgomery in serious condition. He was later transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Goldstein is listed as a board-certified general surgeon on his medical practice website. The Virginia Department of Health Professions lists him as licensed in osteopathy and surgery.

Christiansburg police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Written by: Editor on January 8, 2020.

Comments

comments