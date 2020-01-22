Man sought in Pulaski County pursuit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County authorities are seeking a man who fled on foot Saturday after allegedly hitting two sheriff’s office patrol vehicles during a pursuit.

According to the department’s Facebook page, deputies attempted to stop a Ford Ranger pickup truck on Parrot Mountain Road around 9:14 p.m. Saturday, but the truck “accelerated to a high rate of speed and refused to stop.”

During the course of the pursuit, the truck collided with one patrol vehicle, then the driver, identified as Robert Hampton Bailey, “intentionally drove head-on” into the other one, authorities allege.

The truck was disabled after the second collision. The online post indicates Bailey fled the scene on foot into a wooded area at that point.

Although the deputies were not injured, both patrol vehicles were said to have received extensive damage.

“Now, we the taxpayers of Pulaski County are stuck with the bill. The vehicle that was struck head on was one of our newer vehicles that Sheriff (Mike) Worrell wanted to have (embellished with) a decal theme that expressed pride in Pulaski County and the many wonderful causes we support,” states the Facebook post.

Bailey is facing multiple charges, including felony assault on law enforcement, felony eluding police, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and possession of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who knows Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 980-7800 or the anonymous tip line at 980-7810, or leave a message on the department’s Facebook page or other social media sites.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Bailey, of Radford, pleaded guilty in March 2009 to auto theft, attempted unlawful wounding and two counts of eluding police in December 2007.

Bailey also has 22 charges, mostly traffic-related, on file in Pulaski County General Court. Nearly all of those charges, filed between 2011 and 2019, were either dismissed or not prosecuted at the Commonwealth’s request.

