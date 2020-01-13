Man admits taking youth’s PlayStation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Floyd man will serve a month in jail and pay restitution for walking off with a 12-year-old Pulaski County boy’s limited edition PlayStation console in September.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said the youth was away from home with his mother when James Irwin Miller, 40, took the gaming console. The boy had worked to earn money to buy the equipment, so when he returned home to find it gone, he became upset and started crying, the prosecutor said.

Epes told Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch replacement cost for the Sony PlayStation Pro Spiderman edition runs between $520 and $600. For purposes of restitution, both sides agreed upon $560.

