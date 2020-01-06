Man accused of seeking sex with minor

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Roanoke man is being held without bond on two charges alleging he used the internet to solicit sex from a minor.

According to Christiansburg Police Department spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt, Jason Robert Francisco, 40, arranged to meet for “sexual purposes” with a female he believed to be 13 years old.

Demmitt said the female actually was a Christiansburg investigator posing as a minor in online chat conversations as part of a department undercover investigation. Subsequent investigation enabled police to identify Francisco as the person allegedly involved in the chats.

Western Virginia Regional Jail records list the offense dates as Dec. 23. Francisco was arrested Dec. 31 after he arrived at the meeting place arranged with the “minor.”

Francisco is charged with two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor using electronic communication. According to Virginia Code the charges are Class 5 felonies; however special circumstances increase the possible punishment if the defendant is at least seven years older than the minor he was soliciting and the defendant believes the minor to be under the age of 15. In that case, the maximum punishment increases from 15 to 30 years and five years is mandatory on each count.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2020.

Comments

comments