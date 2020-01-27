william.paine@southwesttimes.com
These days, there’s an awful lot of talk about bullying.
Donna Jones, a former nurse who lives in Floyd County, decided that she had something to say on the subject and proceeded to write a book entitled Lou Battles Bullies.
The forward of Lou Battles Bullies reads:
“When I was in fourth grade I was bullied when going through the school door. I was so afraid because I knew my lunch would be taken. I was hit and my glasses knocked off my face. It was such a scary time … No child should have to go through bullying. In today’s world, more love needs to be shown … If we all work together, this thing called bullying can end once and for all. May God bless you all.”
Lou Battles Bullies is written in a poetic style with brightly colored illustrations on every page. The book is Jones’ first and so, when inspiration hit her, she made the most of it.
