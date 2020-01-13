Leading Lights to honor NRV volunteers

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

New River Valley Leading Lights is seeking nominations for the purpose of recognizing individuals who make a special effort to volunteer in their community. NRV Leading Lights is an organization that formed in the aftermath of the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech to honor the volunteers who responded to the needs of the community during that time of tragedy.

The Leading Lights award nominees can be a high school or college students or a member of the community who devotes a significant amount of time to community involvement, demonstrates dedicated continuous, long term involvement in service to the community as part of their lifestyle, is a proven leader and exhibits creativity in initiating and implementing projects that lead to a better quality of life.

All those nominated are honored as Leading Lights. Eleven leading lights are selected as “Distinguished” and asked to name a charity to receive a monetary donation from NRV Leading Lights.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2020.

Comments

comments