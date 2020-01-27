Lawyer arrested on DUI charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Parrott man listed as an active attorney with the Virginia Bar Association was arrested in Pulaski County Wednesday on an intoxicated driving charge.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Alan Dale Gillis, 74, is charged with a first offense of driving while under the influence. The date of the offense is Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The charge indicates his blood alcohol content (BAC) was between .15 and .2 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent. Under Virginia Code, conviction for a first offense carries a mandatory $500 fine; however, a five-day jail sentence also is mandatory if the defendant’s BAC falls between .15 and .2 percent.

Online attorney websites list Gillis’ practice as being in Christiansburg. Pulaski County General District Court and Virginia Bar Association records list his address as Parrott.

Further details of the arrest were not available.

Gillis’ bond was set at $1,500 unsecured. He was released from custody Wednesday.

