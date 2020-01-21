Lady Cougars win 6th in a row

By DAVID GRAVELY

It wasn’t always pretty and at times it seemed like neither team could find the bottom of the net, but by the time the clock ran out the Lady Cougar basketball team had earned their sixth win in a row with a 56-34 victory over the Salem Spartans.

“It was ugly at times, but we’ll take the win,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said after the game. “I think everybody had a little bit of an off night, but I’m proud of the girls for fighting through that and getting the job done. We’ll get back to work at practice and keep trying to get better every day.”

The Lady Cougars led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and 25-17 at the half. Despite the lead, Pulaski County was having a tough night shooting.

“We missed a lot of opportunities to build on our lead,” Sutphin said. “We’ve got a lot of tough games coming up that we can’t afford to play like this. We were fortunate that Salem was having an off night too.”

Pulaski County picked up the pace in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans 16-4 to expand their lead to 41-21 heading into the fourth quarter. Salem was able to put together some offense in the final period, scoring 13 points against the Lady Cougar 15 to bring on the final score of 56-34.

Maddie Ratcliff led the Lady Cougars with 16 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Keslyn Secrist earned a double-double with 15 points that included three three-pointers, 10 rebounds, an assist and two steals. Taryn Blankenship added six points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals. Erin Russell also scored six points and added one rebound, one steal and an assist. Alley Fleenor scored five but pulled in 16 rebounds. She added an assist, two steals and two blocked shots. Paige Huff scored four points, had two rebounds and an assist. Kassidy Secrist grabbed three rebounds. Courtney Cregger scored two points, had four rebounds and a block. Hanna Walson had eight rebounds and a steal. Alaina Akers grabbed four rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.

Overall Pulaski County only hit 15 of 41 two-point attempts (36.6%) and five of 22 three-point shots (22.7%). They also hit nine of 18 free throw attempts for 50%.

Kennedy Scales led the Spartans with eight points.

In junior varsity action the Lady Cougars tasted defeat for the first time since the first game of last season, dropping a 44-42 decision after a late Salem run.

The Lady Cougars trailed 13-12 at the end of the first but rallied to hold a 26-20 lead at the half. A low scoring third quarter by both teams saw the Lady Cougars outscore Salem 8-6 to lead 34-26 heading into the fourth. Salem found their offense in the final quarter and held the Lady Cougars in check defensively, outscoring them 18-8 to earn the win and hand Pulaski County their first loss of the season.

Kenzlee Jones led the Lady Cougars with 10 points. Andi Ratcliff and Jaden Lawson added eight points each. Hailey Capps scored five. Tori Vest and Brook Goble scored four points each. Hannah Keefer added the final three points.

With the win the varsity team moves to 10-5 on the season. The JV loss drops them to 9-1. The two teams will be on the road Friday when they travel to Christiansburg to face the Blue Demons. JV action will begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity matchup at 7 p.m.

