Lady Cougars sweep Floyd County

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

FLOYD – If you weren’t there, you missed one of the better basketball games of the season. The Pulaski County Lady Cougars traveled to Floyd County Monday and completed a season sweep of the Buffalos with a 58-51 victory.

This is the same Floyd County team that just last week had the undefeated Carroll County squad on the ropes until the final minutes of the game. With their loss to the Lady Cougars, Floyd County falls to 11-7 on the season. They have losses to Lord Botetourt, Pulaski County, William Fleming and Carroll County … all of which play at least a division above them.

“Any time you come up here or play against this team, you know you’re going to have a fight,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “This program has been so good for so long, which is a tribute to their players, coaches and fans. They really get after it. Any time you get a win against this program is a good win.”

The issue was in doubt from the start. Floyd County took a 5-1 lead early in the first quarter, but Ally Fleenor made good on a plus one situation to get the Lady Cougars in range again. After a Buffalo basket put them up 7-4, Maddie Ratcliff hit a basket and also drew a foul. Her free-throw tied the game at 7-7 early.

The game continued to flow back and forth through the remainder of the first quarter. Floyd County led 10-9 heading into the second quarter and hit a big three-pointer to extend that lead at the start of the second. A three-pointer by Paige Huff and a layup by Ratcliff gave Pulaski County their first lead of the night.

The Lady Cougars (12-5) stayed just ahead of Floyd County for the remainder of the first half, but the Buffalos came back to tie the score up six times before the break. A last-second jumper by Ratcliff gave the Lady Cougars a slim 29-26 lead at the break.

Floyd County kept fighting in the second half, outscoring the Lady Cougars 19-18 to bring the score to 47-45 heading into the fourth quarter. Sophomore Courtney Cregger and freshman Keslyn Secrist provided valuable minutes and points during the entire game, but they were crucial in the third.

Things slowed down in the final period. Floyd County hit a basket to tie the game at 47-47, but Keslyn Secrist answered with a three-pointer right away to put Pulaski County back on top. Ratcliff hit a layup and then Secrist hit a basket and the foul shot to put the Lady Cougars up 54-47 in the blink of an eye. The Buffalos hit another jumper in the paint to make it 54-49 and then after four missed free-throws by the Lady Cougars Floyd County hit a layup to make it 54-51.

Senior leadership came through in the end as Ratcliff calmly sank four free-throws to end the game with the 58-51 Pulaski County win.

Ratcliff led the way with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot. Keslyn Secrist also scored 14 points and earned five rebounds, combined with an assist, two steals and a blocked shot. Cregger earned nine points, eight rebounds and a steal. Fleenor put up eight points and grabbed 16 big rebounds, had two assists, a steal and a block. Huff scored eight points and had three rebounds and an assist. Taryn Blankenship scored three points and grabbed four rebounds while blocking two shots. Alaina Akers scored two and rebounded three. Erin Russell had three rebounds and two assists. Kassidy Secrist had four rebounds and an assist.

Alexis Kiser led the Lady Buffalos with 14 points. Peyton Grim had 12 and Aimee Whitlow scored 11.

In JV action the Lady Cougars (11-1) continued their winning ways with a 59-26 win over the Buffalos. Jaden Lawson scored 19 points and Andi Ratcliff added 15 in the win. Tori Vest scored eight, Hannah Keeefer added seven and Hailey Capps was good for six. Kenzlee Jones added the final four points for Pulaski County.

Pulaski County was good for eight three-pointers. Lawson made good on five of those. Capps hit two and Ratcliff hit one.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Friday, Jan. 31, when they host the 12-4 Patrick Henry Patriots. JV action will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity action at 7 p.m.

