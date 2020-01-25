Lady Cougars blast Blue Demons

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG – The Pulaski County High School Lady Cougar basketball team scored early and often Friday on their way to a dominating 70-21 victory over an overmatched Christiansburg Blue Demon squad.

Every player played and every player scored for Pulaski County as Head Coach Bradley Sutphin was able to use the game to build confidence in each player.

Pulaski County jumped out to a 23-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. They outscored the Blue Demons 16-3 in the second quarter to expand their lead to 39-12 at the half.

Another offensive explosion in the third quarter saw the Lady Cougars score 21 points while holding Christiansburg to just five. Leading 60-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Lady Cougars added 10 more points while holding Christiansburg to just four points in the final period.

Senior Alaina Akers scored 11 points, grabbed a rebound, one steal and three assists. Freshman Keslyn Secrist also scored 11 points while earning three rebounds, four steals and one assist. Freshman Paige Huff added eight points, one rebound and two steals. Sophomore Erin Russell scored eight and grabbed three rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Ally Fleenor added seven points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Senior Maddie Ratcliff scored seven, grabbed two rebounds, four steals and four assists. Sophomore Courtney Cregger added four points, four rebounds and two assists. Senior Bailley Nash added four points and a rebound. Senior Kassidy Secrist scored four points, earned six rebounds, two assists, one steal and a blocked shot. Sophomore Taryn Blankenship scored two, rebounded five and had two assists, five steals and a blocked shot. Junior Aubrey O’Dell scored two points. Junior Hanna Walson had two points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Hannah Altizer led the Blue Demons with 10 points.

With the win the Lady Cougars move to 11-5 on the season.

The Lady Cougar junior varsity team also earned a big win last night, 55-15. With the win the JV team moves to 10-1.

Both teams will be back in action Monday, Jan. 27, when they travel to Floyd County High School for a rematch with the Buffalos. JV action will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

