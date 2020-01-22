Kirby selected as 2019-20 DAR Good Citizen

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Aaron Blake Kirby, a Pulaski County High School senior, has been selected as the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen for the current school year.

Each year a student from PCHS is selected for the honor, sponsored by the County Pulaski Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

In the write-up for the award it states, “Alex has been an exceptional student and has participated in many extracurricular activities both at school and in his community. He exemplifies the qualities which the Good Citizen Program recognizes. He plans to attend Radford University to major in Criminal Justice. While getting his education he plans to work in the law enforcement or corrections field and will also be joining the Army Reserves.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 22, 2020.

Comments

comments