June Crutchfield Aker

June Crutchfield Aker, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully on her birthday, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a long term resident of Pulaski, Va., and member of First United Methodist Church. Ms. Aker was born Jan., 20, 1938, in Chilhowie, Va., to Paul Douglas and Myrtle Catron Crutchfield. She graduated from Chilhowie High School in Chilhowie, Va.

Ms. Aker was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Myrtle Crutchfield; her husband, Robert Daniel Aker of Pulaski, Va., and three brothers, James Allen Crutchfield of Chilhowie, Va., Paul David Crutchfield of Tenn., and Roger Lee Crutchfield of Va.

She is survived by four children: daughter, Denise Tickle and husband, Mark of Winston-Salem, N.C., son, Jeff Aker and wife, Ann of Apex, N.C., son, Steven Aker and wife, Ann of Radford, Va., and daughter, Karen Gusler and husband, Randall of Statesville, N.C.; grandchildren, Dylan Aker and wife Conner, Justin Aker, Brock Gusler, Sydney Tickle, Jake Gusler, Ashyln Tickle, Lauren Tickle, Kirsten Gusler, Owen Horton, Claire Horton and her “adopted son, daughter, grandson,” David, Susie and Dean Tickle. She is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She enjoyed reading, playing “Words With Friends,” and especially traveling with her cousins (Phyllis, Jean, Bobbie and Ann) on all of their grand adventures. She will be remembered for her sweet, caring spirit, and love of her dear grandchildren.

The family is receiving friends Saturday, Jan. 25, noon to 1:30 p.m., with a celebration of life service immediately following at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, Va. The Rev. Will Shelton is presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of June Aker to First United Methodist Church, 301 N. Jefferson Ave., Pulaski, VA, 24301.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staffs of WFBMC Comprehensive Cancer Center (Dr. Andrew Namen and Dr. Caio Rocha Lima) in Winston-Salem, N.C., Dr. Jing Li and Dr. James Foushee of Statesville, N.C., and Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is serving the family.

