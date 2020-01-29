Jennie Lou Gravely Stilwell

Jennie Lou Gravely Stilwell, age 90, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at her home.

Born Jan. 25, 1930, in Wythe County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Charlie Madison Gravely and Nancy Pearl “Nannie” Quesenberry Gravely. Her husband of 57 years, Jack Thomas Stilwell (2003), and numerous brothers and sisters also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Linda) Joseph Stilwell of Pulaski, Va., Lucas (Mary) Temple Stilwell of Barren Springs, Va., Jackie Lee Stilwell of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, William “Bill” Stilwell, Trina (Stacy) Payne, Jason Stilwell, Joanna (Bobby) Taylor, Sunni Stilwell; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, and brother, Hugh “Bud” Gravely of North Carolina.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Richard Wall, the Rev. Dale Akers and the Rev. Charles McPeak officiating. Interment follows at the Memorial Christian Church Cemetery, Draper, Va.

The family is receiving friends from noon until the service time at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

January 29, 2020

