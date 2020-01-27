Jeffrey Dean Allison

Jeffrey Dean Allison, 58, of Dublin, Virginia passed away January 20, 2020 in Select Specialty Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. His funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel in Pulaski, Virginia.

Jeffrey was born on April 15, 1961 in Radford, Virginia to Harold Allison and Mara Lea Myers. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather; Mara Lea and Joseph Myers.

Survivors are his father and stepmother; Harold and Jean Allison; son, Tyler Dean Allison; daughter, Lindsey Rae Allison; grandson: Tyler Dean Allison, Jr.; sister and Brother-in-law’ Mechelle and Lee Dalton; Brothers, Teddy Allison, Tony Allison, Tony and Betsy Hodge; (stepbrother and wife) and Randall and Kathy Hodge (half-brother and wife); niece, Mackenzie Allison; nephews: Tanner Allison and Andy Allison.

The love of his life and mother of his children, Dana “Ms. Dana” Allison; childhood friends, Timmy Johnson and Bill Grindstead.

Jeffrey will have a private burial at the Allison family cemetery in Allisonia, Virginia.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2020.

Comments

comments