Jefferson Yarns overhaul underway

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The building that housed one of Pulaski’s long-time textile industries will soon be no more.

Work has begun to level the original Jefferson Mills plant on Commerce Street. The goal is to increase on-site parking, make the property more maneuverable and possibly free up space for additional retail business.

David Hagan of property owner SHAH Development said in March about two-thirds of the facility would be torn down. That will leave an approximately 70,000-square-foot warehouse that could be fitted for another use.

Economic development officials have said over recent years the market for large industrial facilities like were common in the past has dwindled. In today’s market, smaller facilities are in more demand.

Hagan could not be reached for an update on plans for the property, including whether he has found a tenant for the remaining building. However, he pointed out removal of the structure will make it easier for commercial trucks to negotiate the property, in addition to improving parking for an industry.

Hagan said there will be room for another building to be constructed for retail or other use. A new façade will be installed on the remaining building once the teardown is complete.

Once it is ready for occupancy, Hagan said, “We’ll try to work with the county to get a new manufacturing company in there to create jobs.”

About 130,000 square feet of the 205,000-square-foot facility will be torn down.

According to The Southwest Times archives, Jefferson Mills constructed and opened the building in January-April 1938. The textile business had 452 employees by April 1959, when it celebrated its 21st anniversary in town.

The Hill Plant, named after Jefferson Mills manager Earl Hill, was added to the property along Valley Street in 1964 at a cost of $600,000, excluding half a million dollars worth of machinery.

Jefferson Mills moved its headquarters to Pulaski from New York City in 1975. By 1981, the company was employing 700 people, but when textile and furniture started heading overseas towards the end of the century, Jefferson Mills started filling the crunch. It closed for good in 2017.

Today, Pulaski County Economic Development Authority owns Hill Plant and is leasing it to an area manufacturer for storage.

Written by: Editor on January 21, 2020.

