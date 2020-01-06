January brings Christmas for the Fishes

That magical time of year, known as Christmas, has come and gone … at least for most of the world. The Russian Orthodox Church, Ukrainian churches and most Serbians will celebrate Christmas this coming Tuesday, Jan. 7.

But that’s another story. Whenever you celebrate Christmas, at some point after Santa has come and gone that bittersweet moment arrives when your wife insists that you take the tree down.

Some, will simply pull their Christmas tree apart and stuff it in a box until December comes again. For those of us who still use trees that actually grow in the woods, there’s the conundrum of what to do with the pine tree that served as the center of your family’s Yuletide celebration. Dropping your Christmas tree off at the local dump somehow feels like an unworthy end for the tree that was decorated with such care just a couple of weeks prior.

