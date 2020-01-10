James Ellis Farmer

James Ellis Farmer, age 61, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home

Born Aug. 21, 1958, in Radford, Va., he was the son of the late Walter Graham Farmer and Ruby Jewell Taylor Farmer. He is also preceded in death by one sister, Jo Ann Farmer, and one brother, Marvin Lewis Farmer.

Surviving is his brother, Walter Wayne Farmer of Dublin, Va.; sisters, Carolyn F. Turner of Pulaski, Va., Betty Lou King of Pulaski, Va. and Karen F. Quesenberry of Pulaski, Va., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m., in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Mt. View Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral home is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 10, 2020.

