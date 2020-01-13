Issue of competency keeps case in limbo

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Four months after a competency evaluation was ordered for a sex offender accused of violating probation, the matter still has his trial in limbo.

In early September, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch granted a defense motion to have John Mark Wilson evaluated for competency to stand trial. In November, it was determined Wilson, of Shawsville, needed outpatient services to be restored to competency.

