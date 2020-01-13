By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Four months after a competency evaluation was ordered for a sex offender accused of violating probation, the matter still has his trial in limbo.
In early September, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch granted a defense motion to have John Mark Wilson evaluated for competency to stand trial. In November, it was determined Wilson, of Shawsville, needed outpatient services to be restored to competency.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login