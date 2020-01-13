Widgetized Section

Issue of competency keeps case in limbo

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Four months after a competency evaluation was ordered for a sex offender accused of violating probation, the matter still has his trial in limbo.

In early September, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch granted a defense motion to have John Mark Wilson evaluated for competency to stand trial. In November, it was determined Wilson, of Shawsville, needed outpatient services to be restored to competency.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2020.

