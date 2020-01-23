Homer Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Coake

Homer Ronald “Ronnie” Coake, age 75, of Draper, Va., left this world to be with his Heavenly Father Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

He was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Wythe County, Va., and was the son of the late Nellie Fowler Coake and Homer Lawrence Coake. Ronnie graduated from Fort Chiswell High School in 1962. In 1970, he received a degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech.

Upon graduation he went to work in Charlottesville, Va., for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). He later returned to Southwest Virginia to become the engineer for the town of Pulaski, and later became town manager. After many years with the town, Ronnie worked for Pulaski County as a civil engineer and retired in 2011.

Ronnie attended Max Creek Baptist Church. Ronnie’s greatest gift in life, was the unconditional love he had for his children, grandchildren and great-grandson, also his extended family. His grandchildren called him “Poppy.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Lynn Coake, and a granddaughter, Abigail Lynn Coake.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Ann Bond Coake of Draper, Va.; daughter, Tonya C. (Steve) Crigger of Dublin, Va.; son, Ronald Todd (Cindy) Coake of Kingsport, Tenn.; sister, Sandra Breeding of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ethan Cole (Morgan) Akers, Caleb Todd (fiancé, Makayla Munsey), Chloe Elizabeth Coake, Addie Grace Crigger, Holden Gage Crigger and a special great-grandson, Eli Cole Akers; special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Myrna Bond, Sandra Burton, Jackie and Lois Bond, Frankie and Wanda Wright, Landis and Cindy Stoots and Butch and Brenda Childers, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.

Funeral services are Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, 11 a.m., at Max Creek Baptist Church, with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. Interment follows in Bethany Cemetery in Austinville, Va.

The family is receiving friends Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Max Creek Baptist Church, 4-7 p.m. Flowers are appreciated, but if you prefer, donations can be made to Max Creek Baptist Church, 3000 Old Route 100 Road, Draper, VA 24324 or to Draper Community Park, 60 Third St. N.W., Pulaski, VA 24301 in care of Carol Smith. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

