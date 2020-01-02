Harold Lee Reno

Harold Lee Reno, 83, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at 7:29 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

He was born April 4, 1936, in Fauquier County, Va., to the late James Hurl Reno and Virgie May Bryant Reno.

Mr. Reno is survived by his wife of 57 years, June Marie Duncan Reno, of Pulaski Va. Additional survivors include Helen Huffman of Leesburg, Va., Della Powers of West Virginia, Carolyn Weister of West Virginia, and Carl Reno of Burke Va., Butch Reno of Culpeper, Va., Raymond Reno of Winchester, Va., and Lenny Reno of West Virginia; eight children, Linda Applegate, Harold Reno Jr., Sue Payne, Diane Ryder, Donna Hill, Walter Reno, James Reno and David Reno; grandchildren, William Applegate, Donna Ferguson, Denise Kretzschmar, Ashleigh Payne, Joshua Ryder, Nicole Wagnon, Amber Mullins, Adam Ryder, Gavin Reno, Maddy Reno, Timothy Reno, Brad Reno, McKenzie Reno, Brian Reno and Daniel Hill, and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by James Reno, Cookie Reno, Bill Reno, and four sisters, Betty Ann, Peggy, Mary and Ruby.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

January 2, 2020.

