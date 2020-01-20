Gun Lobby Rally in Richmond peaceful

By DAVID GRAVELY

RICHMOND – The Capital Police are reporting that 22,000 participants were present in the Monday Gun Lobby Rally at the state capital in Richmond. No arrests, injuries or incidents were reported that required law enforcement intervention.

In fact, the group in attendance were even spotted and photographed picking up trash that was dropped as they left the area at the end of the rally.

Officials say that of the 22,000 in attendance there were 6,000 inside the cordoned off Capital Square area and an additional 16,000 just outside the gates. Those who were inside the gated area were not allowed to have firearms or other items in their possession due to the State of Emergency decree by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Many outside of the secured area were seen with a wide array of firearms, including AR15 style and other firearms. To the credit of those in attendance, even with the large number of firearms present, no issues were reported.

Del. Nick Rush, who represents a large portion of Pulaski County in the House of Delegates, posted a message on social media concerning the event.

“Thank you to the tens of thousands of Patriots from across the Commonwealth and country who came to the Capitol today to peacefully demonstrate support for our 2nd Amendment,” the statement read. “It was an incredible moment in Virginia’s 400-year history and a great testament to how deeply Americans treasure our rights and liberties … Southwest Virginians stood strong for freedom with pride, conviction, and purpose. To the Virginia State and Capitol Police, your presence and leadership were unmatched … the General Assembly is deeply grateful. As we move forward with the remainder of Session, I encourage everyone to stay involved and continue to make certain your elected representatives, in Richmond and at home, know how you feel. Sic Semper Tyrannis.”

Congressman Morgan Griffith, who also represents Pulaski County, posted photos and comments throughout the day while attending the rally. He met with a spoke to many of those in attendance as well.

While many cite proposed legislation by Gov. Northam as one of the main reasons for the size of the rally Monday and disagreed with his decision to ban firearms in certain areas, Northam did release a statement following the rally.

“We are all thankful that today passed without incident,” he said. “The teams successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation. This resulted from weeks of planning and extensive cooperation among state, local, and federal partners in Virginia and beyond. Virginia’s law enforcement and first responders demonstrated tremendous professionalism. I’m proud of their work. I have spoken with Colonel Settle of the State Police, Colonel Pike of the Capitol Police, and Chief Smith of the Richmond Police Department, as well as leaders of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office, and thanked them for keeping Virginia safe. Thousands of people came to Richmond to make their voices heard. Today showed that when people disagree, they can do so peacefully. The issues before us evoke strong emotions, and progress is often difficult. I will continue to listen to the voices of Virginians, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep our Commonwealth safe.”

