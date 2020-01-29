Group taking new aim at forensic center grant

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Efforts failed last year to obtain a grant to establish a Forensic Nurse Examiner (FNE) program in Pulaski, in conjunction with Giles County; but that doesn’t mean organizers aren’t going to give it another shot this year.

Forensic nurse April Bennett told members of Pulaski Town Council last year the purpose of the center is to encourage more victims of assault to come forward and possibly even have their attackers prosecuted.

At that time, she said, only 25-34 percent of sexual assault victims were reporting their attacks. But, they’re more likely to come forward and use the criminal justice process if support services are available nearby, she noted.

Assault victims currently have to drive to New River Valley Medical Center or Roanoke to see a forensic nurse. If Pulaski and Giles counties could successfully latch onto a new grant source up for grabs this year, the FNE center can move forward.

January 29, 2020.

