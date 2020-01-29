Grand jury indicts in toddler drowning

A Wythe County grand jury has returned felony indictments against a Pulaski man and Parrott woman in response to the July drowning death of the woman’s 3-year-old daughter.

Kimberly Dawn Moore, 46, of Parrott, and Adrian Neil Puckett, 45, of Pulaski, each were indicted on charges of felony child neglect with reckless disregard for life and felony child endangerment.

A March 4 court date in Wythe County Circuit Court is set for Puckett, but no date has been set for Moore.

Wythe County authorities said in July the body of Josie Nevaeh Burleson was found in the New River just after 1 a.m. July 9. An autopsy determined she died of drowning.

