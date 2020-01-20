Giles sex offender jailed on new charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

GILES COUNTY — A registered sex offender with convictions in Detroit for sexual contact with a minor was arrested Wednesday on a similar charge in Giles County.

Willard Mack Blankenship, 61, of Clendennin Road in Narrows, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on a charge of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13. The incident is alleged to have occurred Oct. 15, according to Giles County Circuit Court records.

Blankenship was charged through a direct indictment handed down by a Giles County grand jury Tuesday, records show.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 20, 2020.

Comments

comments