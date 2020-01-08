Fuzzy faces fund facility

Courtesy photo

If you noticed some Pulaski police officers’ faces getting fuzzier during the holidays, there’s a reason other than the cold weather. Pulaski Police Department used No-Shave November to raise money for Calfee Community and Cultural Center revitalization. Officers paid a fee to grow and sport a beard. The department then matched the officers’ funds to bring the total donation to $2,220. Here, Sgt. J.F. Leeper, right, Chief Gary Roche, left, and Lt. Mike Hudson, third from right, present the donation to Calfee representatives, from left, Pulaski Mayor David Clark, Second Vice President Colette Hash, the Rev. Gary Hash, Fundraising Chair Kim Edmonds and President Mickey Hickman.

Written by: Editor on January 8, 2020.

Comments

comments