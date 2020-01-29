Fugitive rape suspect among indicted

A Pulaski man who failed to show up for his drug case in October now stands charged with rape and carnal knowledge of a minor, as well.

Allen Earle Wright, sometimes identified in court papers as Allen Earl Wright, was among 100 people indicted by Pulaski County’s January grand jury. Indictments were unsealed and released Tuesday.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Wright was charged with rape and carnal knowledge through direct indictments returned by the grand jury. With a direct indictment, authorities present evidence directly to the grand jury and the grand jury decides whether the suspect is indicted. The case never passes through a lower court for preliminary hearing.

The carnal knowledge code section under which Wright is charge suggests the alleged victim is between the ages of 13 and 15. The alleged incidents leading to the charges took place Oct. 10, 2018, according to court files.

Details of the case will not be available until trial. Wright is listed in court files as a fugitive, so no court date has been set.

Based on court files, Wright was scheduled to be in circuit court Oct. 22 on a charge of narcotics possession. When he did not show up, a warrant was issued for failure to appear and he was listed as a fugitive.

The other 168 indictments returned by the January grand jury are:

