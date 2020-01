Free tax preps for those who qualify

Need assistance with your income tax return?

New River Community Action’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program uses IRS-certified volunteers to provide free basic income tax return preparation and electronic filing to qualified individuals.

If your household income was $56,000 or less in 2019, volunteers will prepare your personal and federal and state income taxes (within limits) from Feb. 3 until April 8.

Preparation sites for Pulaski County residents are:

•Pulaski County Commissioner of Revenue Office (Pulaski County residents only), 52 W. Main St., Suite 200, Pulaski. Call for an appointment to drop off tax information.

•New River Community Action Pulaski Emergency Assistance Office, 412 N. Jefferson Ave., Pulaski. Call 980-5525 for an appointment to have taxes prepared 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays.

