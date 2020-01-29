Flash mob takes over Main Street Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

Lots of things have happened in the Town of Pulaski over the years but Saturday, Jan. 25, something happened that’s never, ever occurred before.

As the clock of the old Stone Courthouse struck noon, upward of six hundred people danced down West Main Street in what is known as a flash mob, which is when a large group of people unexpectedly make choreographed moves to musical accompaniment.

In this case, the flash mob began moving when the tune “Our House,” by a group called Madness, rang out over loud speakers that were strategically placed along the street.

To start the procession, a small group wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with We Heart Pulaski began sashaying their way down West Main Street, while making gestures with their arms, hands and feet.

As planned, the hundreds of people who were lining each side of the street fell in behind, all the while mimicking the dance and wearing the same We Heart Pulaski T-shirts.

At the beginning of the second chorus of the song, the procession parted to allow members of the Pulaski Fire Department and one police officer to dance their way to the front of the crowd. This group was led by a firefighter named Cricket. Cricket’s funky dance moves were definitely not choreographed, but clearly didn’t need to be as moving to the music seemed to come naturally to the full time firefighter.

Next came a group of individuals dressed in red robes, representing the faith community. A few members of the PCHS marching band followed close behind.

At the end of this dancing procession, several citizens holding up signs promoting Pulaski held them up as they, too, moved to the music.

The Pulaski flash mob was recorded by local videographer Mark Spraker, who shot the scene from his spot in front of the procession. Michael Sparta, who like Spraker hails from the Town of Pulaski, recorded the scene from above with his drone. Footage from both these sources will be cut into a video in the near future.

The reason for this unique oversized display of dance moves emanates from the Home and Garden TV Home Town Takeover project. The two hosts of the show, husband and wife team Erin and Ben Napier, plan to dedicate six episodes to making over an American town. Those who watch the show know that the couple make over homes on a regular basis but in making over an entire town, they’ve decided to take it to another level.

HGTV is accepting submissions from towns, of 40,000 inhabitants or less, from all over the country in what is essentially a contest to be the subject of the Home Town Takeover project.

Pulaski based realtor Donna Travis heard about the Home Town Takeover project and decided to act.

Travis had just sold a house to Robin Burdette, AKA the Fudge Lady, and she immediately thought of Robin as someone who would be interested in making something happen.

“I saw on Facebook that HGTV is going to have a new series where they make over one town in the United States and so I contacted Robin,” Travis recounted. “I said ‘We have got to do this’ because she is the most creative person I know … this time I didn’t say crazy.”

“I like it when she calls me crazy,” said Burdette.

“But she is the most creative person … and I said, if anybody can pull this off, we can do it,” Travis continued. “So, that’s how it happened. We want to get Pulaski chosen as the makeover town in the United States.”

Burdette, who owns the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady shop on Washington Avenue and Main Street, agreed to do something … though at first, she wasn’t sure what. Then the lady who designed her Fudge Lady T-shirts, Paula Holcomb, suggested that they do a flash mob.

“So that’s where the flash mob idea came from,” said Burdette. “I just brought everybody together and let everyone play to their own strengths.”

To do a flash mob, someone has to do the choreography … but who?

“We had our first meeting Friday (Jan. 17) and Robin volunteered me to be the choreographer,” said Jessica McKinney, who works for the Town of Pulaski. “I was like, Oh … OK.”

As such, McKinney was also in charge of the music.

“I thought what’s close to Our Town and ‘Our House’ just popped into my head,” said McKinney. “I thought, well this is kind of like our house because it’s our home that we want to show off. The song gets stuck in your head and that’s one of my favorite parts about it as well.”

The ad hoc flash mob committee met for a second time the following Monday at the Pulaski YMCA to discuss the flash mob and practice the dance moves.

“We wanted to do something that wasn’t too complicated,” said McKinney. “So that way, even if you’re not a good dancer or you barely have any rhythm, you’ll be able to catch on and get the move going.”

To bring out as many participants as possible, Burdette and Travis invited local TV stations to publicize the event but likely the most effective decision they made in getting the word out was in taking out a full-page ad in The Southwest Times.

To give the flash mob some uniformity in dress, Burdette ordered 400 We Heart Pulaski T-shirts.

“I was hoping I’d run out but I didn’t think I would because I thought 400 would be enough,” said Burdette.

It wasn’t. Bob and Sharon McKinney, who were handing out free I Heart Pulaski T-shirts in front of the Pulaski Theatre, ran out of shirts a little before noon. Earlier in the day, Bob McKinney set up the sound system for the shoot.

“I promised that if you showed up and we ran out of shirts, that I would personally deliver your shirt,” Burdette explained. “So I’ve got four pages of names, which is about 100 shirts that I’ll still give out.”

The HGTV inspired flash mob ran through their routine several times but by one o’clock the videographers figured they had enough footage to call it a day.

Several of Pulaski’s most prominent citizens took part in the spectacle. Deputy Town Manager Lisa Hair was amongst the lead dancers, as was the YMCA’s Allison Hunter and The Southwest Times own Christina Day. Town Manager Shawn Utt was seen carrying a pro Pulaski sign and recently elected county supervisors Laura Walters and John Travis (Donna’s husband) were also present and accounted for.

After the spectacle, The Southwest Times caught up with members of the Pulaski Fire Department and asked chief Robby Kiser if he was indeed dancing down the middle of Main Street.

“I was dancing down the street, yes,” said Chief Kiser.

“Yeah, we were getting excited about it,” Cricket said. “I was heading up the dancing and everybody was following me with the rhythm section.”

“Cricket does have a reputation for dancing, that’s why we we’re letting him take the lead on any of our dance competitions or lip sync competitions that we’ll have in the future,” said Kiser. “But this was a great event. Even if we don’t win, it was really good to get everybody together. It really was a good time.”

“You’ll definitely lose if you don’t try,” said Cricket.

Submissions for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover project are due by Tuesday, Feb. 4., which should give the videographers time to take some more footage and edit their video in time to send it to the show’s producers.

The plan is to show the finished work at the Pulaski Theatre on the following weekend, so that the video may be seen as early as the second weekend of February.

As soon as a viewing date is official, The Southwest Times will promptly inform our readers.

