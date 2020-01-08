Five years given in hit and run case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Despite being told by her daughter that she hit someone while looking at her cellphone, a Radford woman’s failure to stop or return to the scene earned her a five-year prison sentence Monday.

Casie Grevelle Pruitt, 40, was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor reckless driving after she struck a 12-year-old boy riding a bike on Preston Street in Radford. Instead of stopping to render aid, Pruitt left the scene.

“Her own 4-year old daughter told her she hit a person and yet she refused to return to the scene,” Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said of prosecution evidence.

He said it took 4-5 days for police to confirm it was Pruitt’s vehicle and that she was the driver. Although she at first denied involvement, she eventually confessed.

January 8, 2020.

