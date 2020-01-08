By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
RADFORD — Despite being told by her daughter that she hit someone while looking at her cellphone, a Radford woman’s failure to stop or return to the scene earned her a five-year prison sentence Monday.
Casie Grevelle Pruitt, 40, was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor reckless driving after she struck a 12-year-old boy riding a bike on Preston Street in Radford. Instead of stopping to render aid, Pruitt left the scene.
“Her own 4-year old daughter told her she hit a person and yet she refused to return to the scene,” Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said of prosecution evidence.
He said it took 4-5 days for police to confirm it was Pruitt’s vehicle and that she was the driver. Although she at first denied involvement, she eventually confessed.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login