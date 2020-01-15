Fitness for trial being assessed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Evaluations were ordered Monday to determine whether a Dublin man is able to stand trial for allegedly robbing the same bank twice in October.

Anthony David Locke, 32, will undergo assessments to determine sanity and competency at present and at the time of his alleged robberies, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes.

Locke is charged with two counts of bank robbery in connection with incidents that occurred at BB&T on Bob White Boulevard Oct. 15 and Oct. 29. In both cases, a man later identified as Locke presented a teller with a note demanding an unspecified amount of cash before leaving on foot, Pulaski police said.

Locke was arrested in a parking lot several blocks from the bank after the second robbery. Authorities said bank employees indicated they believed Locke was the same man who robbed the bank Oct. 15.

A Feb. 3 court date has been set to review the status of the evaluations.

